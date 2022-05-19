Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Edwards reflects on his time at Team Kingsley

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Former 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel Jeff Edwards, reflects on his time at Kingsley Field as he heads into retirement after more than 30 years of service.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 15:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844028
    VIRIN: 220519-Z-NV612-1001
    Filename: DOD_109003015
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    This work, Col. Edwards reflects on his time at Team Kingsley, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Team Kingsley

