The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) joined U.S. Joint Forces, allied partners and advanced technology capability developers for the DICE-22 technology demonstration held at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows (MCTAB)m in Waimanalo, Hawaii.
Known as DICE-22, this DTRA, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Engagement 2022 technology demonstration collaboration allowed developers to present Joint Forces with disruptive technologies that counter emerging and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 14:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|844020
|VIRIN:
|220518-D-BA011-674
|Filename:
|DOD_109002445
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DICE 22, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
