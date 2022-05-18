Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DICE 22

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) joined U.S. Joint Forces, allied partners and advanced technology capability developers for the DICE-22 technology demonstration held at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows (MCTAB)m in Waimanalo, Hawaii.

    Known as DICE-22, this DTRA, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Engagement 2022 technology demonstration collaboration allowed developers to present Joint Forces with disruptive technologies that counter emerging and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:32
    Video ID: 844020
    VIRIN: 220518-D-BA011-674
    Filename: DOD_109002445
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: HI, US

    This work, DICE 22, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

