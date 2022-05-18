video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844020" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) joined U.S. Joint Forces, allied partners and advanced technology capability developers for the DICE-22 technology demonstration held at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows (MCTAB)m in Waimanalo, Hawaii.



Known as DICE-22, this DTRA, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Engagement 2022 technology demonstration collaboration allowed developers to present Joint Forces with disruptive technologies that counter emerging and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.