Cumulative video of Canadian Armed Forces delivering Caribbean Task Force training on Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 in Belize City, Belize on May 12, 2022.
Camera: Corporal Mitchell Paquette and Corporal Alevtina Ostanin
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844013
|VIRIN:
|220512-O-D0465-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109001908
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022, by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
