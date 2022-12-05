NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2022) Chief Boatswain's Mate Billy Steddum, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) speaks about ship preservation work. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Kevin Leitner and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844011
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-KL617-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109001784
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ship Preservation Work from a Chief's Perspective, by PO3 Stevin Atkins, PO2 Kevin Leitner and PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
