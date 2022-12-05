Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ship Preservation Work from a Chief's Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner and Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2022) Chief Boatswain's Mate Billy Steddum, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) speaks about ship preservation work. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Kevin Leitner and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844011
    VIRIN: 220519-N-KL617-1001
    Filename: DOD_109001784
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship Preservation Work from a Chief's Perspective, by PO3 Stevin Atkins, PO2 Kevin Leitner and PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paint
    needle gun
    preservation
    grinding
    destroyer
    salt water

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT