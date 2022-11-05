U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, perform a live fire accuracy test and zero range in preparation for Defender Europe 22, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 11, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Tobias Cukale)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844009
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-JR201-1030
|Filename:
|DOD_109001659
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 220511 1-68AR LFAST BRoll, by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
