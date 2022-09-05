Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tanks and M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conducts a live-fire accuracy screening test and zeroing as part of Defender Europe 22 at Konotop Range, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 9, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220509-A-DG372-794
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lets Go!, by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    IronBrigade
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

