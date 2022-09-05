video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tanks and M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conducts a live-fire accuracy screening test and zeroing as part of Defender Europe 22 at Konotop Range, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 9, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)