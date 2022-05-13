The unveiling of the next aircraft in the Columbus Air Force Base painted heritage series. The T-6 Texan II was chosen to be painted for the heritage of First Assignment Instructor Pilots here at the base. This aircraft honors what they do and their contribution to the mission of creating world class pilots.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843999
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-HX125-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109001111
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FAIP heritage painted aircraft, by SrA Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT