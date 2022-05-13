FAIP heritage painted aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The unveiling of the next aircraft in the Columbus Air Force Base painted heritage series. The T-6 Texan II was chosen to be painted for the heritage of First Assignment Instructor Pilots here at the base. This aircraft honors what they do and their contribution to the mission of creating world class pilots.