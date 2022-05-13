Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAIP heritage painted aircraft

    COLUMBUS, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The unveiling of the next aircraft in the Columbus Air Force Base painted heritage series. The T-6 Texan II was chosen to be painted for the heritage of First Assignment Instructor Pilots here at the base. This aircraft honors what they do and their contribution to the mission of creating world class pilots.

    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 13:34
    TAGS

    heritage
    pilot
    aircraft
    T-6 Texan II
    F.A.I.P
    painted

