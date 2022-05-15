Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SCANG 75th Anniversary Video (part two)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Seventy five years ago, the South Carolina Air National Guard was born. Over the next year the SCANG is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary with special lookbacks at the people and events that made the SCANG the premier unit it is today. This video covers the second 25 years of the SCANG, 1972 thru 1996. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843986
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-VD276-4001
    Filename: DOD_109000594
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCANG 75th Anniversary Video (part two), by TSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT