SCANG 75th Anniversary Video (part two)

Seventy five years ago, the South Carolina Air National Guard was born. Over the next year the SCANG is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary with special lookbacks at the people and events that made the SCANG the premier unit it is today. This video covers the second 25 years of the SCANG, 1972 thru 1996. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|05.15.2022
|05.19.2022 11:57
|Series
|843986
|220515-Z-VD276-4001
|DOD_109000594
|00:02:15
|SC, US
|0
|0
