Fueling Performance - Fruits and Vegetables

Today's episode of Fueling Performance gives us a quick peak into a topic that we could talk about forever; fruits and vegetables!
Visit our Official Website:
www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment
Visit our Facebook page at:
www.facebook.com/ARNGH2F
Visit our Instagram page at:
www.instagram.com/h2f_arng/
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 12:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843982
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-AB135-040
|Filename:
|DOD_109000571
|Length:
|00:06:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT