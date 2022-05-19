Video Animation supporting National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 12:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|843978
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-ML705-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109000429
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Police Week, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT