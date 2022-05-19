Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Message

    05.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (May 19, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers a message for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Del Toro is also announcing the naming of a future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139). Trinidad is the only Filipino in the U.S. Navy to be awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery in 1915 aboard USS San Diego (ACR 6), where he risked his own life to save two of his shipmates during a boiler explosion. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 843965
    VIRIN: 220519-N-SR275-1001
    Filename: DOD_109000315
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Message, by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Events
    ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER
    AAPI
    CARLOS DEL TORO
    SECNAV78
    USS TELESFORO TRINIDAD

