SECNAV Del Toro 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Message

WASHINGTON (May 19, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers a message for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Del Toro is also announcing the naming of a future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139). Trinidad is the only Filipino in the U.S. Navy to be awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery in 1915 aboard USS San Diego (ACR 6), where he risked his own life to save two of his shipmates during a boiler explosion. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)
|05.19.2022
|05.19.2022 10:16
|Greetings
|843965
|220519-N-SR275-1001
|DOD_109000315
|00:03:05
|DC, US
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|2
|2
