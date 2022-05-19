SECNAV Del Toro 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WASHINGTON (May 19, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers a message for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Del Toro is also announcing the naming of a future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139). Trinidad is the only Filipino in the U.S. Navy to be awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery in 1915 aboard USS San Diego (ACR 6), where he risked his own life to save two of his shipmates during a boiler explosion. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)