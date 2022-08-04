Soldiers assigned to 4-2 Attack Battalion taxi an AH-64E v6 Apache helicopter to their take off position and fly the helicopter for routine training.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843935
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-TR140-023
|Filename:
|DOD_108998853
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AH-64E v6 Apache helicopter take off B-roll, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
