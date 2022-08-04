Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH-64E v6 Apache helicopter take off B-roll

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.08.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 4-2 Attack Battalion taxi an AH-64E v6 Apache helicopter to their take off position and fly the helicopter for routine training.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843935
    VIRIN: 220408-A-TR140-023
    Filename: DOD_108998853
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    This work, AH-64E v6 Apache helicopter take off B-roll, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Aviation AH-64E Apache South Korea

