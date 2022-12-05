Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Soldiers, NATO Allies execute Wet Gap Crossing during Defender 2022

    DEBLIN, POLAND

    05.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Justin Leva 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade execute a wet-gap crossing operation with French, Polish and Swedish allies as part of Defender Europe 2022 held at Dęblin, Poland, May 12, 2022. Defender Europe 2022 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Justin Leva)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 03:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843893
    VIRIN: 220512-A-SN541-1001
    Filename: DOD_108998500
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: DEBLIN, PL 

    This work, US Soldiers, NATO Allies execute Wet Gap Crossing during Defender 2022, by SPC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps

