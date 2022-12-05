U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade execute a wet-gap crossing operation with French, Polish and Swedish allies as part of Defender Europe 2022 held at Dęblin, Poland, May 12, 2022. Defender Europe 2022 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 03:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843893
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-SN541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108998500
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|DEBLIN, PL
This work, US Soldiers, NATO Allies execute Wet Gap Crossing during Defender 2022, by SPC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
