The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to Peterson Space Force Base's leadership for providing support for the Peterson SFB Care Event. Today is Day 3 of AFW2's Peterson Space Force Base C.A.R.E event. Included in today's wrap up video are select clips from the Caregiver Program's Equestrian Therapy and AFW2's C.A.R.E. Fair.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 21:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843879
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|220518
|Filename:
|DOD_108995653
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|PETERSON SFB, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 | Peterson SFB C.A.R.E Event 2022 | Day 3 Wrap Up, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT