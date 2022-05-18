Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teacher Puts on Bomb Suit During EOD Group One Educator Orientation Visit

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Lt. John Mike 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians form the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 enterprise help a teacher put on a bomb suit during an Eduction Orientation Visit to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3 Detachment Southwest at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., May 18, 2022 (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John J. Mike)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 21:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843876
    VIRIN: 220518-N-UX839-0049
    Filename: DOD_108995638
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 

    This work, Teacher Puts on Bomb Suit During EOD Group One Educator Orientation Visit, by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

