Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians form the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 enterprise help a teacher put on a bomb suit during an Eduction Orientation Visit to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3 Detachment Southwest at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., May 18, 2022 (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John J. Mike)
|05.18.2022
|05.18.2022 21:37
|Package
|843876
|220518-N-UX839-0049
|DOD_108995638
|00:00:25
|CORONADO, CA, US
|0
|0
This work, Teacher Puts on Bomb Suit During EOD Group One Educator Orientation Visit, by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
