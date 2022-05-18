SGT Benjamin Miller and SSG Tola Olamiju competed in day two of the Best Warrior Competition! Today they completed the ACFT, medical testing, the confidence course, and more!
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 20:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843869
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-IK992-619
|Filename:
|DOD_108995587
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition - Day 2, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT