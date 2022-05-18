Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC Best Warrior Competition - Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARSEILLES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SGT Benjamin Miller and SSG Tola Olamiju competed in day two of the Best Warrior Competition! Today they completed the ACFT, medical testing, the confidence course, and more!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 20:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843869
    VIRIN: 220518-A-IK992-619
    Filename: DOD_108995587
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MARSEILLES, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition - Day 2, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    best warrior competition
    Army sustainment Command
    Marseilles Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT