    MWD TCCC

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    325th Security Forces military working dog handlers and trainers simulated being ambushed by an enemy combatant and performed Tactical Combat Casualty Care on an animatronic training dog.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843842
    VIRIN: 220421-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_108992655
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD TCCC, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    TCCC
    Security Forces
    Military working dog
    K-9

