325th Security Forces military working dog handlers and trainers simulated being ambushed by an enemy combatant and performed Tactical Combat Casualty Care on an animatronic training dog.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843842
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-JE952-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108992655
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD TCCC, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
