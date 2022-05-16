Citizen-Soldiers from Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas are in Oklahoma competing to be named the National Guard Region V Best Warrior and Best NCO. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Pfc. Haden Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 16:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843836
|VIRIN:
|220516-A-RH707-356
|Filename:
|DOD_108991843
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|BRAGGS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard Region V Best Warrior competitors arrive, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
