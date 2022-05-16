Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Region V Best Warrior competitors arrive

    BRAGGS, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers from Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas are in Oklahoma competing to be named the National Guard Region V Best Warrior and Best NCO. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Pfc. Haden Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843836
    VIRIN: 220516-A-RH707-356
    Filename: DOD_108991843
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: BRAGGS, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Region V Best Warrior competitors arrive, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    RBWOK2022
    RBW2022

