United States Coast Guard Cutter Munro refuels at sea with the Royal Australian Navy in the South China Sea September 12, 2021. The United States Coast Guard is proud to operate with our Pacific counterparts, and together we are dedicated to enhancing capabilities, strengthening maritime governance and security, while promoting a rules-based international order. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843813
|VIRIN:
|210912-G-SL960-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108987785
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Coast Guard Cutter Munro refuels at sea with the Royal Australian Navy, by PO3 Aidan Cooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
