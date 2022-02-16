Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day In The Life: Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics Department

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The BAMC Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics (GS&O) department delivers on average 2000 babies, performs 675+ surgical procedures, treats 150 cancer patients, performs 175 IVF cycles, and manages 700 complicated pregnancies a year, while covering OB trauma call 24/7 in a Level 1 trauma center. (U.S. Army video by Gerardo Estrada)

    This work, Day In The Life: Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics Department, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

