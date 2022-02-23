Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day In The Life: Biomedical Engineering

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Biomedical Engineering provides technical evaluations, acceptance inspections, installations, medical device training, preventive maintenance, electrical safety, calibration verification, repair services, service contract management, technical advisement and test measurement and diagnostic equipment management for BAMC’s medical equipment. (U.S. Army video by Gerardo Estrada)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 14:36
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    TAGS

    BAMC
    DHA
    DITL
    RHC-C
    San Antonio Market

