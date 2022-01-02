Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thank You BAMC!

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray and Command Sgt. Maj. Thurman Reynolds thank BAMC staff and patients for their support, patience and efforts throughout the MHS GENESIS implementation. BAMC implemented MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System’s new electronic health record, on Jan. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Gerardo Estrada)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843805
    VIRIN: 220201-A-CD868-1001
    Filename: DOD_108987640
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    BAMC
    DHA
    RHC-C
    MHS Genesis
    San Antonio Market

