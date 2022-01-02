Thank You BAMC!

Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray and Command Sgt. Maj. Thurman Reynolds thank BAMC staff and patients for their support, patience and efforts throughout the MHS GENESIS implementation. BAMC implemented MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System’s new electronic health record, on Jan. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Gerardo Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843805
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-CD868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108987640
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
