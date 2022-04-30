Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conducts free vessel inspections in Cleveland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    CLEVELAND — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conduct free vessel safety checks at the Intercity Yacht Club boat ramp, here, April 30, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843801
    VIRIN: 220430-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_108987316
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conducts free vessel inspections in Cleveland, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cleveland
    Auxiliary
    Safe Boating
    NSBW
    Vessel Safety Check

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT