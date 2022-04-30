U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conducts free vessel inspections in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conduct free vessel safety checks at the Intercity Yacht Club boat ramp, here, April 30, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|04.30.2022
|05.18.2022 13:51
|B-Roll
|843801
|220430-G-KY623-1001
|DOD_108987316
|00:02:03
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|0
|0
