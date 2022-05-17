50 Years SH

The 507th Air Refueling Wing celebrates its 50th anniversary May 20, 2022 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Okies have a proud heritage including multi-generational service flying, maintaining, and supporting four different airframes and enabling 24/7/365 support for U. S. Strategic Command. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Lt. Mary Begy)
