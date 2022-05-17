AFWERX INsights - Kittyhawk

Our population is becoming more and more centered on cities. The distances between suburbs and cities are growing, people's commute is getting longer… how do we fix that? Kittyhawk is one of the earliest pioneers in the eVTOL, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft industry developing a way to democratize air travel and also to do it with less of an environmental impact. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and to get people to move around an urban or suburban area at very low cost, at very low impact using a unique vehicle.
