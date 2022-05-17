As a part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Air Force Maj. Seng H. Patton, 375th Medical Support Squadron laboratory flight commander, talks about immigrating to the United States at the age of two after growing in a Tyland refugee center.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843785
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-IN219-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108986972
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Seng H. Patton Immigrates to the United States at the Age of Two, by Tom Jozwiak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT