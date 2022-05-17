Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Seng H. Patton Immigrates to the United States at the Age of Two

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Tom Jozwiak 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    As a part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Air Force Maj. Seng H. Patton, 375th Medical Support Squadron laboratory flight commander, talks about immigrating to the United States at the age of two after growing in a Tyland refugee center.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US

    TAGS

    Refugee
    Asian American
    AAPIHM
    Immigration
    Tyland

