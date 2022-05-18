Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRG: Getting Dressed Properly to Enter Space

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Safety Command

    LCDR Jeremy Schaub and Senior Chief Terrence Rambeau show Sailors the proper way to prepare themselves to enter the space to perform an open MRG inspection.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 13:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843770
    VIRIN: 220518-N-ZZ999-0010
    Filename: DOD_108986844
    Length: 00:22:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRG: Getting Dressed Properly to Enter Space, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Navy
    training
    engine room
    MRG
    reduction gear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT