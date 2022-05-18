MRG: Test Dehumidifier Air Flow

The USS Gravely (DDG-107) team shows Sailors how to test dehumidifier air flow. It is a critical part of the MRG system. CAPT John Cordle (Ret) narrates.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 13:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843765
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-ZZ999-0006
|Filename:
|DOD_108986818
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
