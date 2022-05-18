Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRG: Test Dehumidifier Air Flow

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Safety Command

    The USS Gravely (DDG-107) team shows Sailors how to test dehumidifier air flow. It is a critical part of the MRG system. CAPT John Cordle (Ret) narrates.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 13:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843765
    VIRIN: 220518-N-ZZ999-0006
    Filename: DOD_108986818
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    safety
    Navy
    Training
    MRG
    reduction gear

