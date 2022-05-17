Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC Culture Guide Mobile App

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    AFCLC's Culture Guide App is cultural knowledge at your fingertips with expeditionary culture field guides, educational courses, and a video content library. The app accelerates learning and transforms culture education across all facets of the total force with a method untethered from government IT platforms. Download it today in App Store or Google Play.

