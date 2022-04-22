Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (Full Interview) CMSgt Heriberto Diaz at AFN-Incirlik

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, visited shared favorite hashtags about leadership at American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 22, 2022. Diaz shared #ACA which means appreciate, coach and asses. Diaz also shared #CMG which stands for coaching, mentoring and grooming. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 07:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 843720
    VIRIN: 220422-F-YT646-9000
    Filename: DOD_108982872
    Length: 00:11:21
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (Full Interview) CMSgt Heriberto Diaz at AFN-Incirlik, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik AB
    #ACA
    39ABW
    AFN-Incirlik
    CMSgt Heriberto Diaz
    #CMG
    3AF Command Chief
    leadership tips

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT