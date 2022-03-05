CMSgt Minshew Chief Chat 2 Full Interview

Chief Master Sgt. Miranda Minshew, 39th Medical Group superintendent, talks about her bittersweet departure from Incirlik Air Base with American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik AB, Turkey, May 3, 2022. Minshew spoke about how she will miss her team here at the 39th MDG, but knows the next leadership team will continue the culture and projects that made the unit so successful. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 06:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|843719
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-YT646-8101
|Filename:
|DOD_108982817
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
