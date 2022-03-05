Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Minshew Chief Chat 2 Full Interview

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Miranda Minshew, 39th Medical Group superintendent, talks about her bittersweet departure from Incirlik Air Base with American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik AB, Turkey, May 3, 2022. Minshew spoke about how she will miss her team here at the 39th MDG, but knows the next leadership team will continue the culture and projects that made the unit so successful. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 06:46
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Incirlik Air Base
    Chief Chat
    39ABW
    AFN-Incirlik
    CMSgt Minshew
    39th MDG Superintendent

