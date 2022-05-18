Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall police week K9 competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.18.2022

    Video by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The 100th Security Forces Squadron and 48th SFS K9 handlers participated in a Military Working Dog competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 12, 2021. Handlers from both bases competed for awards in various courses to determine their K9 Handler abilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 07:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843708
    VIRIN: 220517-F-AB266-0001
    Filename: DOD_108982670
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall police week K9 competition, by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT