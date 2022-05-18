RAF Mildenhall police week K9 competition

The 100th Security Forces Squadron and 48th SFS K9 handlers participated in a Military Working Dog competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 12, 2021. Handlers from both bases competed for awards in various courses to determine their K9 Handler abilities.
