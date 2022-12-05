Misawa Air Base conducted a ground attack team inject scenario during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-04 to train personnel on threats they may encounter in an urban environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 03:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843706
|VIRIN:
|220512-N-EH855-829
|Filename:
|DOD_108982650
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Ground Attack Team, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT