Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Ground Attack Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base conducted a ground attack team inject scenario during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-04 to train personnel on threats they may encounter in an urban environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 03:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843706
    VIRIN: 220512-N-EH855-829
    Filename: DOD_108982650
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Ground Attack Team, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    team
    urban
    ground
    attack
    exercise
    defend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT