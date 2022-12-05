Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th FS participates in RF-A 22-1

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A video of the 36th Fighter Squadron participating in RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. RF-A 22-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and provides training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 22:34
    This work, 36th FS participates in RF-A 22-1, by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

