    Misawa's Military Children - Spot

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    In honor of Month of the Military Child, we highlighted some of Misawa's own military kids.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 21:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843681
    VIRIN: 220427-N-JC978-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108982398
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa's Military Children - Spot, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

