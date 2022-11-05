Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTACS B-roll Stringer Red Flag-Alaska 22-1

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of 3rd and 25th ASOS personnel conducting operations during Red Flag Alaska 22-1.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 01:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843676
    VIRIN: 220511-F-VL625-002
    Filename: DOD_108982364
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: US

    This work, JTACS B-roll Stringer Red Flag-Alaska 22-1, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTAC
    ASOS
    Red Flag-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

