B-roll of 3rd and 25th ASOS personnel conducting operations during Red Flag Alaska 22-1.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 01:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843676
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-VL625-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108982364
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTACS B-roll Stringer Red Flag-Alaska 22-1, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
