Social Media of 3rd and 25th air support operations squadrons during Red Flag-Alaska 22-1.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 00:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843674
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-VL625-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108982359
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd & 25th ASOS provide communications during RF-A 22-1, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT