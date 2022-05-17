Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enabling Landpower in the Pacific

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    The 402nd Theater Army Field Support Brigades enables landpower by providing the Theater Army commander with U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) capabilities to support U.S. Army Pacific operations, activities, and investments in the Indo-Pacific Theater.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 20:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843668
    VIRIN: 220517-A-DO523-443
    Filename: DOD_108982339
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Sustainment
    AMC
    INDOPACOM
    Theater Army
    Landpower
    LANPAC22

