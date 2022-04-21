Video documentation highlighting the multiple units and Airmen that support the 355th Medical Group mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843656
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-CL785-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108982132
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescue and Attack, 355th Medics have your back (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT