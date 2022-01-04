Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E-Scooter Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    In this video Dr. Love explains the importance of reading all rules and regulations regarding e-scooters and wearing personal protective equipment while riding them. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 22:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 843652
    VIRIN: 220401-F-YE685-1005
    Filename: DOD_108982100
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-Scooter Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    risk
    AFSEC
    E-Scooter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT