Spc. Shawn Fogleman updates Fort Hood on an upcoming day of observation.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 18:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|843646
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-OG608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108982081
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Day, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT