    Armed Forces Day

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman 

    120th Infantry Brigade

    Spc. Shawn Fogleman updates Fort Hood on an upcoming day of observation.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 18:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 843646
    VIRIN: 220517-A-OG608-1001
    Filename: DOD_108982081
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Armed Forces Day, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    Armed Forces Day
    First Army
    120th Infantry Brigade
    350th Public Affairs Detachment

