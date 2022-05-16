Checkered Flag 22-2/WSEP 22.08 B-Roll

B-Roll Stringer of Flight line operations during Checkered Flag 22-2/ WSEP 22.08 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 16,2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843626
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-FN051-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108981795
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
