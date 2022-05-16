Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 22-2/WSEP 22.08 B-Roll

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll Stringer of Flight line operations during Checkered Flag 22-2/ WSEP 22.08 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 16,2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, Checkered Flag 22-2/WSEP 22.08 B-Roll, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    Tyndall
    Checkered Flag 22-2
    WSEP 22.08

