University administrators visit BACH

The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital(BACH) recently hosted Michael Stephens, Dean of Lincoln Memorial University's School of Medical Sciences; Matthew Huff, Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine's Associate DIO and Director of Post-Graduate Affairs; Christopher King, Vanderbilt University's Health Professions Advisor; and Soldiers with the 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion out of Redstone Arsenal, as part of 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion mission to highlight opportunities in the U.S. Military for future healthcare providers. The group toured clinics at BACH on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to show the diversity of healthcare opportunities and how medical students can benefit from military service.
