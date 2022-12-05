Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University administrators visit BACH

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital(BACH) recently hosted Michael Stephens, Dean of Lincoln Memorial University's School of Medical Sciences; Matthew Huff, Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine's Associate DIO and Director of Post-Graduate Affairs; Christopher King, Vanderbilt University's Health Professions Advisor; and Soldiers with the 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion out of Redstone Arsenal, as part of 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion mission to highlight opportunities in the U.S. Military for future healthcare providers. The group toured clinics at BACH on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to show the diversity of healthcare opportunities and how medical students can benefit from military service.

