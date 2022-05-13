Remembering the Fallen

Fallen members of the law enforcement community were honored in a ceremony at Washington D.C. on May 13, 2022. One of the individuals memorialized was Airman First Class Elizabeth Jacobson, who was assigned to Goodfellow’s 17th Security Forces Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843622
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-SN616-118
|Filename:
|DOD_108981644
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
