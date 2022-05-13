Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering the Fallen

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Fallen members of the law enforcement community were honored in a ceremony at Washington D.C. on May 13, 2022. One of the individuals memorialized was Airman First Class Elizabeth Jacobson, who was assigned to Goodfellow’s 17th Security Forces Squadron.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:58
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Security Forces Squadron
    A1C Elizabeth Jacobson

