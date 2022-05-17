In a an open hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) before the House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee on May 17, 2022, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Mr. Scott Bray shared this video of a US. Naval aviator encounter with an unknown object (UAP) in a fleeting pass. This video, captured by the pilot in the cockpit of a Navy fighter jet, demonstrates the typical speed at which military aircraft may approach an unknown object.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843620
|Filename:
|DOD_108981629
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy 2021 Flyby video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
