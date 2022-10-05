Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers conduct weapons qualification event during Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Soldiers complete a weapons qualification event during the 2022 Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. May 10.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843616
    VIRIN: 220510-A-QT896-933
    Filename: DOD_108981553
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct weapons qualification event during Best Warrior Competition, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rifle range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT