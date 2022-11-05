Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offutt AFB Rebuild May 22 update

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Don Fucik from the Air Force Civil Engineering Center provides an update on the Offutt Air Force Base rebuild project for May 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843610
    VIRIN: 220511-F-JH094-351
    Filename: DOD_108981423
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Offutt AFB Rebuild May 22 update, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OffuttAFB
    OffuttRebuild

