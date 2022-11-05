Mr. Don Fucik from the Air Force Civil Engineering Center provides an update on the Offutt Air Force Base rebuild project for May 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 15:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843610
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-JH094-351
|Filename:
|DOD_108981423
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Offutt AFB Rebuild May 22 update, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT