Dr. Winston "Wink" Bennet discussed the Full Throttle STEM event taking place at both the Eldora Speedway and the National Museum of the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|843605
|VIRIN:
|220512-O-EG995-264
|Filename:
|DOD_108981388
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Full Throttle STEM Event - Dr. Winston "Wink"Bennet, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
