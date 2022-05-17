Navy 2019 West Coast video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a an open hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) before the House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee on May 17, 2022, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Mr. Scott Bray shared this video from July of 2019 that captures multiple objects, initially identified as UAPs, harassing Navy ships participating in Naval Exercises off Sothern California. The video, taken by Sailors onboard one of the ships, was captured through night vision goggles and a single lens reflex camera. Based on additional information and data from other UAP sightings, the UAPs in this video were subsequently reclassified as unmanned aerial systems.