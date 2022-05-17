Navy 2019 West Coast video

In a an open hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) before the House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee on May 17, 2022, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Mr. Scott Bray shared this video from July of 2019 that captures multiple objects, initially identified as UAPs, harassing Navy ships participating in Naval Exercises off Sothern California. The video, taken by Sailors onboard one of the ships, was captured through night vision goggles and a single lens reflex camera. Based on additional information and data from other UAP sightings, the UAPs in this video were subsequently reclassified as unmanned aerial systems.
