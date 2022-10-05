Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Williams adds a Premiere Search and Extraction Training Site to Benefit the Homeland Response Force, State, Region, and Nation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard FEMA Region VIII Homeland Response Force held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Collapsed Structure Venue Site which included a demonstration and static display of capabilities May 10, 2022 at Camp Williams, Utah. The CSVS is one of only three military owned Urban Search and Rescue training venues west of the Rocky Mountains. This CSVS will allow both military search and extract and civilian search and rescue teams the opportunity to train together and build those necessary partnerships needed in an “all hazards” response. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843590
    VIRIN: 220510-Z-PL204-1001
    Filename: DOD_108981128
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Williams adds a Premiere Search and Extraction Training Site to Benefit the Homeland Response Force, State, Region, and Nation, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Williams adds a Premiere Search and Extraction Training Site to Benefit the Homeland Response Force, State, Region, and Nation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Williams
    UTNG
    Search and Extraction
    HRF Region VIII
    Combined Structure Venue Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT