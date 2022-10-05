The Utah National Guard FEMA Region VIII Homeland Response Force held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Collapsed Structure Venue Site which included a demonstration and static display of capabilities May 10, 2022 at Camp Williams, Utah. The CSVS is one of only three military owned Urban Search and Rescue training venues west of the Rocky Mountains. This CSVS will allow both military search and extract and civilian search and rescue teams the opportunity to train together and build those necessary partnerships needed in an “all hazards” response. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843590
|VIRIN:
|220510-Z-PL204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108981128
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Williams adds a Premiere Search and Extraction Training Site to Benefit the Homeland Response Force, State, Region, and Nation, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
